Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard "Rick" Slater. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Richard (Rick) Slater passed away on August 12, 2019. Rick was born on March 5, 1937 and raised in Hermosa Beach by parents Harley Raymond Slater and Margaret (Blackmer) Slater. While attending the University of Arizona, Rick met and married Mary Scanlon and they had two children, Phyllis and Matthew. As a family they spent time at Lake Mamie, Mammoth Lakes, Yosemite and Lake Tahoe. Rick also spent many happy times sailing with his Dad. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Mary, and his son Matt. On May 19, 1979 Rick married Ahnawake Calhoun and they enjoyed a wonderful life together and took many trips to Lake Mamie, Santa Fe, and Mendocino. Through the years they enjoyed dinner at Espanol, East Sacramento Christmas lights and get togethers at Coral Reef, Golden Tee, The Broiler, and Super Bowl with the Smiths, the Chases, and the Hamiel's. Rick's first job was working in his Dad's grocery store and then for Lucky's Market. It was his Dad who steered him into working for the State of California. Rick worked for the State Board of Equalization in the Long Beach and Inglewood offices and then moved to Sacramento when he was appointed Manager/ Supervisor of the Tax Compliance Unit. He was responsible for the collection of all California State taxes except Franchise and Property Taxes. Rick worked with elected Board Members, State Legislators, officials, attorneys and business representatives on the collection of taxes, bankruptcies, revocations, and reinstatements for all businesses and corporations doing business in or with the State. Rick retired in 2000. A coworker remarked "his diligence and devotion to duty for 35 years make him a credit to the State and that the State would function better today if it had more Richard Slaters". His sense of humor and quick wit are legendary. Rick's interests were in computers, model trains, short wave radio, and photography. He enjoyed fishing in the Eastern Sierras with his son and the annual camping trip with his coworkers. He leaves his wife, Ahnawake, daughter Phyllis of Torrance, brother Jerry (Linda) of Redding, daughter-in-law Tammie, grandchildren Jennifer, Matt Jr, (Sonia), Shane (Brynne) and seven great grandchildren all living in Texas. Private services will be held in Spring of 2020 in The Eastern Sierras. Please consider making a donation in Rick's name to . A Celebration of Life is scheduled at the Dante Club. For information email

Richard (Rick) Slater passed away on August 12, 2019. Rick was born on March 5, 1937 and raised in Hermosa Beach by parents Harley Raymond Slater and Margaret (Blackmer) Slater. While attending the University of Arizona, Rick met and married Mary Scanlon and they had two children, Phyllis and Matthew. As a family they spent time at Lake Mamie, Mammoth Lakes, Yosemite and Lake Tahoe. Rick also spent many happy times sailing with his Dad. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Mary, and his son Matt. On May 19, 1979 Rick married Ahnawake Calhoun and they enjoyed a wonderful life together and took many trips to Lake Mamie, Santa Fe, and Mendocino. Through the years they enjoyed dinner at Espanol, East Sacramento Christmas lights and get togethers at Coral Reef, Golden Tee, The Broiler, and Super Bowl with the Smiths, the Chases, and the Hamiel's. Rick's first job was working in his Dad's grocery store and then for Lucky's Market. It was his Dad who steered him into working for the State of California. Rick worked for the State Board of Equalization in the Long Beach and Inglewood offices and then moved to Sacramento when he was appointed Manager/ Supervisor of the Tax Compliance Unit. He was responsible for the collection of all California State taxes except Franchise and Property Taxes. Rick worked with elected Board Members, State Legislators, officials, attorneys and business representatives on the collection of taxes, bankruptcies, revocations, and reinstatements for all businesses and corporations doing business in or with the State. Rick retired in 2000. A coworker remarked "his diligence and devotion to duty for 35 years make him a credit to the State and that the State would function better today if it had more Richard Slaters". His sense of humor and quick wit are legendary. Rick's interests were in computers, model trains, short wave radio, and photography. He enjoyed fishing in the Eastern Sierras with his son and the annual camping trip with his coworkers. He leaves his wife, Ahnawake, daughter Phyllis of Torrance, brother Jerry (Linda) of Redding, daughter-in-law Tammie, grandchildren Jennifer, Matt Jr, (Sonia), Shane (Brynne) and seven great grandchildren all living in Texas. Private services will be held in Spring of 2020 in The Eastern Sierras. Please consider making a donation in Rick's name to . A Celebration of Life is scheduled at the Dante Club. For information email [email protected] Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations