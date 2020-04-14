Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Stevens. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Richard "Dick" Stevens passed away at the age of 91 on April 2, 2020 in Cameron Park, CA due to complications from Alzheimer's disease. He had been a resident there for the past 9 years. Prior to this, Richard was a resident of Westchester, CA for 32 years and Culver City, CA for 28 years. He was born in Detroit, MI on August 8, 1928. Soon thereafter, his mother, Zella Stevens, and young Richard moved to Venice, CA where he spent the remainder of his youth. He is preceded in passing by his beloved wife, Carmela, who died in 2011 after 56 years of marriage. He is survived by his son, Mark Stevens of Atherton, CA (and daughter-in-law, Mary), his daughter Lisa English of Cameron Park, CA (and son-in-law, Jim) and five grandchildren (Gabby, Gianna, Samantha, Scott and Sean). Richard attended Venice High School prior to enlistment in the U.S. Navy in 1946. After his honorable discharge from the Navy in 1951, he commenced a 38 year career at Hughes Aircraft Company where he worked as an environmental test engineer in the Electro-Optical Systems Group (EDSG). He was fortunate to have been a contributor to many of our nations' key space and defense programs during his career. His favorite pastime was to spend time in his "workshop". RIchard could fix anything and loved to build useful home gadgets. He also enjoyed fishing and coastal drives and camping trips to Santa Barbara. Richard will be deeply remembered as a devoted husband and adoring father and grandfather. Our family is very appreciative of the tender care that Richard received in the past several years from the staff at Ponte Palmero in Cameron Park. Due to the current Covid-19 crisis, a small, private burial ceremony will occur on Monday, April 13th at Holy Cross Cemetery in Culver City, CA. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Part the Cloud, an Alzheimer's research organization, would be deeply appreciated.

