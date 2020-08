Or Copy this URL to Share

Born in Marysville, CA on 5-2-1919. Died on 7-25-20. Preceded in death by his parents- Sansuke & Cho Kubo. Also his wife, Anne F Kubo. He was a farmer in the West Sacramento for 40 years. He is survived by his kids, Robert, Karen, Sharon & 2 grand kids. He leaves behind numerous nieces & nephews. No funeral per his request.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store