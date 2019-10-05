Richard Taylor Hagaman, age 75, a long-time resident of Sacramento, CA, died at Carlton Senior Living in Sacramento on October 2, 2019. Richard was born to Erma and Wayne Hagaman in Canton, IL on January 21, 1944. He was preceded in death by his father and is survived by his mother, Erma Hagaman-Sierer, and sister, Judy (Ken) Epple of Naperville, IL. Also surviving are a nephew, John(Cyndi) Epple, TJ and Nathan Epple and a niece, Sarah(Don) Bastian, Sophie and Delaney Bastian. Richard graduated from Western IL University with a BS in Botany and a MS in Zoology and continued his studies in computer science and statistics; working for many years as a data analyst for the State of CA in Sacramento. Richard loved music and sports. He loved attending concerts and sporting events with friends. He was an avid reader and enjoyed conversations on a wide variety of topics. Richard was also an avid patron of environmental and nature conservancies. He loved hiking and birding with family and friends and also loved visiting the many parks in CA...Yosemite being a favorite. Richard demonstrated courage after becoming a paraplegic in 2016. He will be greatly missed by his many friends and family. Cremation rites have been accorded with a celebration of life being planned for a future date. Memorials may be sent to a nature conservancy or cause of your choice.

