On December 12, 2019, The Reverend Richard Trenholm Peterson of Folsom, CA, went to be with our Lord in Paradise. He had been a victim of Alzheimer's for 10 years and was a resident of the Memory Care unit of Almond Heights Senior Living (Orangevale, CA) for the last four. He was born in 1934 in San Francisco to Franklin & Nell (Ball) Peterson. After his sister Janis was born the family moved to San Mateo. He had shown an early talent for the piano beginning lessons at age three, but his real love became apparent when he discovered the timpani. Playing with other musicians was one of his greatest joys, especially as timpanist with the California Youth Symphony (of which he was a charter member) and the Peninsula Symphony. After graduating from San Mateo High School he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and was stationed at Randolph Air Force Base, Texas (where he attended Trinity College). His next duty station was in Trier, Germany. As last of the occupation forces, he witnessed Germany raise their flag over the base. His duties consisted of chaplain's assistant, choir director & organist. Upon returning to the Bay Area after his honorable discharge, he continued his musical life teaching piano, organ & percussion instructor as well as being a church choir director. Several years later he became Assistant Professor of Music at San Francisco State University and Instructor of Percussion for the Foothill Community College District teaching at Foothill and DeAnza College. He continued performing with various musical groups including the Peninsula Symphony Orchestra, the Foothill & Ohlone Wind Symphonies, the Master Sinfonia, Schola Cantorum, & Santa Clara Chorale. He was also a clinician for the Ludwig Drum Company, served on the Education Sub-Committee of the Percussive Arts Society & wrote several pieces for percussion (which were published through Colla Voce). As Assistant Conductor of the California Youth Symphony for 25 years he toured Japan, Mexico, Australia, Switzerland, & Czechoslovakia. While guest timpanist at the San Mateo Congregational Church performance of Ron Nelson's "Gloria" he met his future wife Marilyn Ann Koyen. She shared his love of music & they enjoyed many dates playing piano duets & attending concerts. Richard played; Ann was his roadie. They were married in 1962. In 1980 another calling entered, that of Permanent Deacon in the Episcopal Church. He enjoyed visiting the sick & shut-in members of various parishes, drug counseling, administering communion and performing marriage & funeral services. For total relaxation & a complete change of pace, Richard found a new talent in calligraphy creating many stunning cards & envelopes to the delight & enjoyment of the recipients. Known as "Boppy" to his family, he is survived by his wife (Marilyn) Ann, sister Janis Maryatt (Mike), (from a previous marriage) daughter Rhonda Carlton (son-in-law Mike) of Ky., son David (daughter-in-law Tammy), grandson Brandon (Staci) & great-grandsons Scottie, Noah & Roland, & granddaughter Erika de Porcel (Nick) & great-grandson Nicolas. Deepest thanks go to the staff of Almond Heights for their four years of love & devoted care & to the Advanced Hospice/Home Health team for their continued support. Richard will be interred at the Sacramento National Cemetery in Dixon, CA. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to the of Northern California.

