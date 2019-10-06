Richard W. Raymond, born November 11, 1948; passed on September 12, 2019. Survived by wife Frances; daughters Christine and Julie (Jamie); grand daughters Halie and Ariel; sister Rayleen; nephews Raymond and Robert. Rick worked for Cal Trans as a Heavy Equipment Operator and Supervisor for 41 years. He served as a Clarksburg Volunteer Fireman for about 15 years and belongs to the Masonic Lodge and Shriners. Rick loved all his dogs and working in his yard. A "Celebration of Rick's Life" will be held October 12, 2019 at 11:00 am in the Clarksburg Community Church. Remembrances may be sent to or the Clarksburg Volunteer Firemen's Association.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 6, 2019