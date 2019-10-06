Richard W. Raymond

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard W. Raymond.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Richard W. Raymond, born November 11, 1948; passed on September 12, 2019. Survived by wife Frances; daughters Christine and Julie (Jamie); grand daughters Halie and Ariel; sister Rayleen; nephews Raymond and Robert. Rick worked for Cal Trans as a Heavy Equipment Operator and Supervisor for 41 years. He served as a Clarksburg Volunteer Fireman for about 15 years and belongs to the Masonic Lodge and Shriners. Rick loved all his dogs and working in his yard. A "Celebration of Rick's Life" will be held October 12, 2019 at 11:00 am in the Clarksburg Community Church. Remembrances may be sent to or the Clarksburg Volunteer Firemen's Association.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 6, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.