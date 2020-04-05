On March 23rd, Richard (Dick) William Benoit passed away at the age of 82(1937-2020). He was born in Sacramento, Ca. He was loved by everyone who knew him. Dick was Kind, sweet and had a wonderful sense of humor. He was always there for everyone, especially his wife of 31 years Pam. He will be missed by his wonderful family. Sons; Michael Benoit & wife Kim, David Benoit & wife Roxanne, Paul Benoit & wife Shalynn, step-children Kendra Steward & husband Kip, and Steven Reed. He had many grandchildren, great grandchildren and nieces & nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Joseph & Helen Benoit. Dick had five siblings, Robert Benoit, Tim Benoit, Helen Duran, Patsy Truax and Joan Stanley. He graduated from Roseville High and attended Sierra College for a year before joining the Army for 2 years. He loved his sports, playing fastpitch into his 50's, and coaching his boys little league teams for 11 years. He worked for the Southern Pacific Railroad and was the President of their Local electricians union board. Dick loved to play the harmonica and liked to sing. We will mis him now and forever. A memorial will be held at a later date.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 5, 2020