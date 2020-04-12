Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rick Baratta. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Rick was born Richard Anthony Baratta in Queens, New York. His parents were Peter Baron "Buck" Baratta and Loretta" Laura" McGonnell. Buck was Sicilian and Laura was Irish. He is survived by brothers Kenneth and Peter, sons Richard and Brian and daughter Judy; wife Elisabeth and grandchildren; and German Shepherds Chooch and Charlie. He was predeceased by his first wife Susie, his parents and his brother Donald. He was a Korean War Veteran serving in the US Air Force in Japan where his job was aircraft electronics keeping B29s flying. While serving in Japan he, of course, studied Japanese language and culture. After the war he moved to California and joined the Monrovia Police Department. He served with passions for helping people, learning the job and teaching others. He developed his lifelong interest in teaching police firearms use and defensive tactics. He left Monrovia with a disability retirement and the rank of Lieutenant. He later continued his varied career in law enforcement. He served as Chief of Police in Cloverdale, California where he brought professional policing concepts and established crime prevention programs with federal grants. He followed with service as a Senior Law Enforcement Consultant with the California Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training where he was known for innovative approaches to managing and teaching law enforcement trainers. In his spare time Rick advised legislators and their aides on law enforcement issues and was instrumental in the passage of laws requiring arrest and firearms training for all persons possessing peace officer powers and laws requiring specified training for all reserve peace officers in California. He advocated for licensing of peace officers. Rick later served for many years as the General Manager for the Peace Officer's Research Association of California (PORAC). There he oversaw statewide efforts to protect the rights of working peace officers, improve benefits for peace officers and advance the cause of professionalization of the peace officer occupation. His fingerprints were on virtually all legislation affecting peace officer rights and training standards in the 1980s. In the late 1970's Rick worked with the committee that established the Peace Officer Memorial that sits on the grounds of the California State Capitol and where ceremonies are held annually in May to honor California Peace Officers who died in the line of duty. At that time Rick also personally designed a glass and wood display case with a memorial book inside. The book has the names of all California Peace Officers who died in the line of duty. The book is perpetually maintained and was placed in the foyer of the entrance to the Capitol close to the Governor's Office. The display includes the epitaph of 300 Spartan soldiers who sacrificed themselves as a rear guard at the Battle of Thermopylae in 480BC. The 300 were required by Spartan law and honor to fight to the death and all 300 did. There remains a plaque at the battle site with the epitaph for the 300. It loosely reads: "Go tell the Lacedaemonians (Spartans) that we lie here in obedience to their laws ". Rick thought that peace officers were like the Spartan soldiers in that they run to danger while others run away. He wanted California legislators to see the book of names and be reminded that peace officers died in obedience to laws they passed. Following retirement from PORAC, Rick devoted time to the International Police Association (IPA), volunteering his time and making international friends. Rick and his wife, Elisabeth, then moved to South Africa. They lived in Merrivale for many years. Elisabeth opened a quilting shop and taught local women to quilt. Rick taught firearms and defensive tactics to police and private security officers. He joined the Rotary Club and volunteered his time for projects to improve the lives of poor children and families. He was also a freelance writer published in law enforcement journals. After the Kosovo War, Rick worked briefly for the U.S. Department of State. They sent him to Kosovo where he trained law enforcement trainers and background investigators. They returned finally to California and lived again in Carmichael. Rick devoted his adult life to law enforcement in one venue or another. He was a teacher, writer and innovator. But, he never forgot his friends, family and love of literature and playing the guitar. He was a devotee of Rudyard Kipling and amazed others with his ability to quote Kipling's poems. He lived a full life an amazing man skilled in so many ways a tireless worker who always had to be busy. Those who first met him knew he was their "most unforgettable character". He endured hip and knee replacements and back surgery and finally succumbed to complications of heart, stroke and cancer. Unable to live life on his terms he was ready to depart. He died peacefully at home with family and friends. We lost a lion. Services are not yet finalized.

He endured hip and knee replacements and back surgery and finally succumbed to complications of heart, stroke and cancer. Unable to live life on his terms he was ready to depart. He died peacefully at home with family and friends. We lost a lion. Services are not yet finalized. Condolences may be made to Elisabeth at [email protected] Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 12, 2020

