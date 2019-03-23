Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rickey Mason. View Sign



February 19, 2019 One of ten children born to Estella May (King) Mason and Lonnie Eldridge Mason, Rickey Mason, and his twin sister were born on December 16, 1947. His twin, Linda Mason Spears and husband Chuck reside in Louisiana. Following a year-long decline in health, due to COPD, Rick passed in his sleep at the age of 71 on February 19, 2019. Rick loved his family with all his heart. He was so very proud of his children Rickey Lee, Michelle (Bruce Sr.), and Jeff (Kim), and his eight grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Rick's extended family includes his beloved Rita Perry and her children Larry (Jenny), Caryn (Mark), and Josh, and seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Rick loved to travel. Our first trip took us to Carmel and Monterey; another trip took us up through Oregon, Washington, visiting friends along the way, and seeing the sites in Victoria, British Columbia. We especially enjoyed our first cross-country trip, pulling our travel trailer with Rick's big red truck, taking along our first cat, Olivertwist, who proudly sat between us on the console or napped in the backseat, and was the center of attention from other customers when we pulled into a truck stop to fill the gas tank and get refreshments. This being Rick's first trip cross country, he enjoyed seeing the sights along the way, and meeting my family for the first time, and visiting with family and friends in Louisiana, Ohio, and Kentucky, and seeing the sights of NYC. Rick and I enjoyed going to the local club to dance and listen to our favorite singer and musician (Jerry), and he loved our annual camping trips with family and friends, and especially enjoyed campfire time. A retired painter, Rick would still pick up a brush to paint around the house, but he preferred kicking back and watching TV, especially comedy shows, which he watched over, and over, and over again. Graveside services for Rick will be held on March 30th at 10:00 a.m. at Sylvan Cemetery, 7401 Auburn Blvd, Citrus Heights, CA. Following the graveside service, a reception will be held at Fair Oaks Recreation Park, 7997 California Avenue, Fair Oaks, CA 95628. Please RSVP to Michelle Mosier at [email protected] Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close