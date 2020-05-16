Rickie Alan Giannini Sunrise March 25, 1953 Sunset February 27, 2020. Resident of Galt, California. Born and raised in Sacramento California, aged 66 years. Rickie spent his early childhood years living on the family ranch on Grand Island in the Sacramento Delta. Rickie loved farming and working alongside his dad and other family members. In 1960, the family moved to Sacramento. Rickie always had a passion for farming, and after High School he moved back down to live on the family ranch and worked alongside his dad Fred. Rickie married his High School sweetheart, and they had a son Michael Anthony and a daughter Marleece. Rickie continued to farm with his dad until his dad retired and the ranch was then sold. Rickie then worked for the next twenty plus years running heavy equipment while building and maintaining highways and airport runways throughout California. Rickie loved cooking and also had a true passion for growing garden vegetables every year to give to his many friends and family members. He had a great sense of humor and loved to tell jokes and make people laugh. He was a wonderful and dedicated father to his two children, a loving son to his parents, and a loving brother. Rickie's life was cut short by cancer. Rickie is survived by his loving mother Patricia, his only brother Michael, his son Michael Anthony, and his daughter Marleece, eight grandchildren, and cousins Dallas and Kimberly. Rickie's fun personality and loving ways will be sorely missed, and he will be eternally loved by us. Via Con Dios Rickie.



