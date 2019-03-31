Sr. Rita Amarante (Margaret Mary), Apostle of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, died peacefully on March 17, 2019 at Sacred Heart Manor in Hamden, CT. She was 89 years old and professed 68 years in religious life. Sr. Rita, daughter of the late Francesco and Maria (Falcone) Amarante, was born in Hamden, CT on October 17, 1929. She attended Margaret L. Keefe Elementary School and Hamden High School in Hamden, CT. She entered the Apostles of the Sacred Heart of Jesus in New Haven, CT on December 8, 1947; professed First Vows on August 22, 1950 in New Haven, CT; and Perpetual Vows on August 25, 1954 in New Haven, CT. Sr. Rita earned a Bachelors of Art degree in Elementary Education from Avila College in Kansas City, MO and Master of Arts degree in Religious Education from Fairfield University in Fairfield, CT. In her 68 years as a vowed Apostle of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, she served as elementary and secondary school teacher in PA, NY, CA (St. Francis High School), and MO; religious education coordinator in RI; and pastoral minister in Three Bridges, NJ. Sr. Rita also served at Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish in Meriden, CT and St. Rita parish in Hamden, CT. She is survived by her nephews Dr. Andrew D'Ambrosio, Paul Amarante, Ronald Amarante, Richard Amarante, Frank Amarante, Vincente Amarante, Richard Savino, and Jon A. Martino; her nieces Adrienne Morello, Mary Grace Amarante and Diane Johnson; and great nieces and nephews. She is also lovingly remembered by her religious family, the Apostles of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, and by many friends.
