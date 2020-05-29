On May 22, 2020, Rita B. Basquez passed peacefully in her home surrounded by her loved ones. Rita is survived by her husband of 64 years, Paul Basquez, her children, Cindy, Lisa, Mark, Babbatte, Debbie & Bruce, her grandchildren, Maria, Leticia, Angelina, Mercedes and Laura, her great grandchildren, Christian Jr, Nate Jr, Sadie & Prescott & her brother Frank and sister Gloria. Rita was born in Sacramento on May 14, 1939. She married the love of her life, Paul and settled in Rancho Cordova, CA to raise their 6 children, 5 granddaughters and 4 great grandchildren. She enjoyed caring for her family and many others, cooking, socializing, dancing, shopping, crafting and most of all traveling with Paul in their motor home. Due to COVID, a private viewing will be held for intermediate family only, on May 30, 2020. A public burial will be scheduled at a later date and all are welcome. Flowers and condolences may be offered at the burial.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store