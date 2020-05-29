Rita Basquez
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On May 22, 2020, Rita B. Basquez passed peacefully in her home surrounded by her loved ones. Rita is survived by her husband of 64 years, Paul Basquez, her children, Cindy, Lisa, Mark, Babbatte, Debbie & Bruce, her grandchildren, Maria, Leticia, Angelina, Mercedes and Laura, her great grandchildren, Christian Jr, Nate Jr, Sadie & Prescott & her brother Frank and sister Gloria. Rita was born in Sacramento on May 14, 1939. She married the love of her life, Paul and settled in Rancho Cordova, CA to raise their 6 children, 5 granddaughters and 4 great grandchildren. She enjoyed caring for her family and many others, cooking, socializing, dancing, shopping, crafting and most of all traveling with Paul in their motor home. Due to COVID, a private viewing will be held for intermediate family only, on May 30, 2020. A public burial will be scheduled at a later date and all are welcome. Flowers and condolences may be offered at the burial.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved