Rita Paulene Jackson, a resident of Sacramento, California was born on the 7th of May 1942 in Toppenish, Washington to the late Charles and Clara Fisher. After a battle with cancer Rita quietly passed away in her home at the age of 78. Throughout her illness she held on to her faith and loved the Lord. She was a proud member of All Nations COGIC. She continued to reconfirm her faith in God. According to Divine Providence, Sister Rita Jackson answered a higher calling on July 6, 2020 and terminated her work here on earth finishing the course. Rita graduated from Sacramento High School in June 1961. She was a member of the Class Council, Pepperette and Civil Service Clubs. On April 22, 1964 Rita married Henry Jackson who was enlisted in the United States Air Force. They traveled extensively in the United States and abroad including tours of duty in Japan. As a military wife she became a social butterfly making many lifelong friends. Rita was employed with and retired from the Sacramento Army Depot where she also made life-long friends. She was the recipient of many outstanding honors and commendations rewarded in recognition for exceptional excellence. She was hardworking and dedicated and took extreme pride in being a civil service Rita leaves everlasting memories with her handsome son Robert Henry Jackson (Tracy) and her beautiful daughter Michelle Lon'ya Jackson (Sacramento) precious granddaughter Tranice Marie Jackson- Munoz (Darian) (Sacramento), devoted sister Julia Mae Hollins (Sacramento), two brother-in-laws, Elder James Tevis, Sr. (Margaret) (Manteca, CA) and Deacon Howard Anderson (Connie) (Sacramento, CA )Three God children Doctor La Trenda Perkins, MD (Roman) (Philadelphia, PA), Kenneth Adams II and Debronna Sanders (Bennett) (Sacramento, CA) and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. In addition to her beloved parents Charles and Clara Fisher, Rita was preceded in death by her husband Henry Jackson, brother Charles Douglas Fisher Jr, sisters Clarissa Carmen Tevis and Charlotte Lee Anderson, brother in laws Administration Assistant Itasker Hollins, and William Chandler-Wallace, Mother-in-law Adelia McGowan and two nieces Debra Ann Tevis and Renee Wallace Crisler. We encourage all to pay their respects at Morgan Jones Funeral Home at a public viewing Saturday July 11th from 1pm-4pm. Due to Covid-19 restrictions a small ceremony will be held at the Sacramento Memorial Lawn Monday July 13th at10am. We ask that those wishing to pay their respects wear a mask and practice social distancing. Rita will be greatly missed by her loving and devoted family including her church family and many life-long friends.



