Dr. Rita Raphael Swedlow, age 91, passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019. Rita was born in Brooklyn, New York to the late Philip and Irene Raphael. She moved to Sacramento, California in 2008. While an undergraduate student at Brooklyn College, Rita became dedicated to the education of young children and pursued her dream to become a kindergarten teacher. In 1966, she was awarded The Experienced Teacher Fellowship Award from Columbia University's Teachers College where she earned her Doctorate degree. Rita became the Director of the Early Childhood Center and Professor of Early Childhood Education at Queens College. She authored textbooks and made several early childhood education films. In her later years, her life was greatly enriched by her dear companion, the late Henry Stanton. Rita is survived by her brother Mort Raphael and his wife Marie; her children: Curtis Swedlow, Phoebe Hyman and her husband Scott, and Alex Swedlow and his wife Joanne; her grandchildren: Nicole, Philip, Nathan and Jacob Swedlow, Samuel and Jonathan Hyman; and great-granddaughter Artemis Jaco-Swedlow. There will be a private service at Beth David Cemetery in Elmont, New York on Dec 29.

