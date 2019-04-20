Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robalynn "Robbie" King. View Sign

Robalynn "Robbie" King, age 80, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. Robbie was born and raised in Sacramento. She was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She retired in 1991, after a 30 year career with Pacific Bell. Robbie loved spending time with family and friends. She enjoyed quilting, camping, traveling, and volunteering at the SPCA and the Jazz festival. She was thoughtful, generous and very kind hearted. Robbie will be greatly missed by her family and friends. She lives on in memory through her loving husband of 62 years, Andrew King; her three children: Carol, Debbi, and Robert; and her seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Services will be held on April 23, 2019, at 11:00 am at St. Mary Cemetery & Funeral Center, 6509 Fruitridge Rd, Sacramento, CA 95820. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Sacramento SPCA

6509 Fruitridge Rd

Sacramento , CA 95820

