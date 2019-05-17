Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robbin Donald Durfee. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robbin Donald Durfee, born January 25, 1950 to Anna and Lloyd Durfee passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family and entered into God's loving arms on May 13, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Belen who took such good care of him while he was on hospice at home, his only brother Michael Durfee, 2 beautiful children, Elizabeth Rogers and Angelo Nolasco, four grandchildren, Rodrick, Angelo Jr., Jayeliza and Jaydilyn and son-in law Jay Rogers. Robbin's (Bob's) 2 beautiful granddaughters really made Robbin feel special who at 60 years of age having both girls on his back giving them horsey ride and they gave him a nickname" Bronto". He enjoyed being with his family and working on his rental properties, mowing the grass with his dress shirt and tie. Robbin was an exceptional teacher that loved and enjoyed his job. He always said, "Where else can you find a job that pays you well and enjoy what you do at the same time". Robbin served 2 years in the Army and retired from teaching, June 2017 after working 40 years. He was diagnosed in February with stage 4 brain cancer. Funeral May 20, 2019 at Saint Anthony's Church, 660 Florin. Rd. Viewing at 9:00 a.m., Rosary at 10:30 a.m. Mass at 11:00 a.m., Reception to follow. Final resting place will be at St. Mary's Cemetery.

