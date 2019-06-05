Robert A. Baumann passed at the age of 88 on Fri. May 31st, 2019. He was born June 30th, 1930 in Cincinnati, Oh. He served in the U.S. Army as an MP in Japan and Korea from 1948-1952. He then served as a Peace officer in Santa Maria, CA. He moved to Sacramento county approx. 1970 where he resided his remaining years. He leaves behind his 3 sons: Steve Baumann, Randy Baumann, and Robert Baumann. His daughter Theresa Lobland, 7 granddaughters, 5 grandsons and 9 great grandchildren. Services will be held at Sylvan Cemetery, 7401 Auburn Blvd, Citrus Heights, on Mon. June 10th @ 12:30pm. Online condolences can be left at PriceFuneralChapel.com
Published in The Sacramento Bee on June 5, 2019