Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert A. "Bob" Buth. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Bob Buth was born near Stanford, IL. He and Lenore Stellwagen married February 4, 1951. Their love match lasted for life. The young couple was blessed with four daughters. Their successful dairy/grain farming operation featured many innovative practices and several times Bob was elected to the McLean County Farm Bureau Board. The family was active in 4-H and in their church. Life was good. In 1973 the couple and their two younger daughters moved to Agoura Hills, CA, where Bob began working with Aid Association for Lutherans (now Thrivent Financial) as a District Representative. He soon proved himself as a financial advisor. God blessed his study and hard work and in 1983, he was appointed the AAL General Agent in Portland, Oregon. Bob viewed his role as a friend and mentor and enjoyed helping people reach their personal goals. The thriving Buth Agency encompassed almost all of Oregon and three counties in southwest WA. Life was good. After retirement in 1998, Bob and Lenore lived in Vancouver, WA, until Lenore developed asthma and was advised to seek a drier climate. In 2002 they moved to Rocklin, CA, and as always, stayed involved in their church and community. Life remained good, marred only by Bob's declining health in recent years. He died peacefully in their home May 26, 2019, surrounded by loving family. Bob is survived by Lenore and their daughters: Beverly Boody, Rocklin, CA; Donna (Michael) Deems, Chico, CA; Roberta (Al) Criado, Vancouver, WA; and Janet (Jeff) Rankin, Auburn, CA; eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. His parents, Otto and Bertha Buth, and sister Elsie Laesch predeceased him. Throughout his life what never changed was Bob's steadfast faith in Jesus, his strong love for Lenore and all their family and his kind, gentle nature. His Celebration of Life memorial service was held June 29, 2019, at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Rocklin, the couple's home church. Memorial contributions may be made to Lutheran World Relief. Condolences may be shared with Bob's family at:

Bob Buth was born near Stanford, IL. He and Lenore Stellwagen married February 4, 1951. Their love match lasted for life. The young couple was blessed with four daughters. Their successful dairy/grain farming operation featured many innovative practices and several times Bob was elected to the McLean County Farm Bureau Board. The family was active in 4-H and in their church. Life was good. In 1973 the couple and their two younger daughters moved to Agoura Hills, CA, where Bob began working with Aid Association for Lutherans (now Thrivent Financial) as a District Representative. He soon proved himself as a financial advisor. God blessed his study and hard work and in 1983, he was appointed the AAL General Agent in Portland, Oregon. Bob viewed his role as a friend and mentor and enjoyed helping people reach their personal goals. The thriving Buth Agency encompassed almost all of Oregon and three counties in southwest WA. Life was good. After retirement in 1998, Bob and Lenore lived in Vancouver, WA, until Lenore developed asthma and was advised to seek a drier climate. In 2002 they moved to Rocklin, CA, and as always, stayed involved in their church and community. Life remained good, marred only by Bob's declining health in recent years. He died peacefully in their home May 26, 2019, surrounded by loving family. Bob is survived by Lenore and their daughters: Beverly Boody, Rocklin, CA; Donna (Michael) Deems, Chico, CA; Roberta (Al) Criado, Vancouver, WA; and Janet (Jeff) Rankin, Auburn, CA; eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. His parents, Otto and Bertha Buth, and sister Elsie Laesch predeceased him. Throughout his life what never changed was Bob's steadfast faith in Jesus, his strong love for Lenore and all their family and his kind, gentle nature. His Celebration of Life memorial service was held June 29, 2019, at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Rocklin, the couple's home church. Memorial contributions may be made to Lutheran World Relief. Condolences may be shared with Bob's family at: [email protected] Published in The Sacramento Bee on Dec. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close