Robert Pugh entered heaven's gate after 92 years of a fulfilling life. A native Sacramentan, Bob graduated from Sacramento High School and joined the Navy during WWll. Upon returning to civilian life, Bob attended Sacramento City College as a member of O.A.K. Fraternity and then UC Berkeley as a member of Acacia Fraternity. Bob married his first wife Diane McKinley and had five children. After the marriage ended in divorce, Bob met Janice, his loving wife of 48 years. Jan and Bob built a beautiful life together. Bob enjoyed his 60-year career at John Ellis Garage, which will soon celebrate its 100th anniversary. Bob purchased the business in 1979 and ran it until his retirement in 2002. Throughout his life, Bob passionately pursued many leisure interests. He loved music and played French horn in the Sacramento Symphony and piano with the Riverbank Blues Band. Bob's family and friends have many fond memories of Bob singing while playing the piano. Other highlights in Bob's life were attending the Sacramento Opera and San Francisco 49er games; he and Jan held season tickets to both for many years. Bob was also a gifted woodworker and his mechanical skills were legendary. He could build and fix anything. Bob's accomplishments were many and include President of Independent Garage Owners Association, President of Executives Association, Director of the Sacramento City College Alumni Association, and Board Member of Society for the Blind. Bob was a 32nd Degree Mason and member of Capitol City Lodge 499, Scottish Rite, and Ben Ali Shrine. Bob loved boating and he and Jan enjoyed many hours aboard their boat, "Triple Crown", cruising the Delta and Bay. As Commodore of the Sacramento Yacht Club (1985) and Pacific Inter-Club Yacht Association (1992), Bob and Jan hosted many events entertaining friends and shipmates. In addition, Bob was a Director with the Recreational Boaters of California, a Deputy of the Sheriff's Marine Reserve, and a Coast Guard Licensed Captain, 50 tons. Bob is survived by his wife Janice, sister Dawn, son David, daughters Deborah, Dorienne, Donna, their spouses, and 11 grandchildren. His son, Bobby, predeceased him. Captain Bob is steady at the helm, embarking on his final voyage. He has fired up the engines and cast off his lines, skies are clear, water is calm, visibility eternal. His silver stars shine brightly in the light. God is his compass. Bob was a treasure who brought much light to everyone he met. He touched so many people in so many ways. A private Masonic entombment service was held at Sacramento Memorial Lawn. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Sacramento Yacht Club. Remembrances may be made to the or the Front Street Animal Shelter.

