Robert A. Sebastiani Age 77 passed away peacefully March 2, 2020 in Roseville, CA. Born October 4, 1042 to Pasquale and Dominica Sebastiani. He was predeceased by his brother Ronald. Bob graduated from St. Ignatius High School in San Francisco before embarking on a long and fulfilling 32 year career in law enforcement. He was retired from both the Oakland Police Department, and the California Exposition and State Fair Police. A real history buff, he also enjoyed motorcycles, classic cars, television, his home and his dogs. He is survived by Spouse Linda, daughters Cheryl Hawthorne (Bob), Gail Higginbotham (Andy), Sandra Brower (Pat), 7 grandsons, and 2 great grandchildren. Services are 10 am March 21, at Mount Vernon Memorial Park, 8201 Greenback Lane, Fair Oaks, CA, There will be a viewing held from 4 8 pm on Friday, March 20.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 18, 2020