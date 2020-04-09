Bob Wilson, 92, was born in Oakland, California on October 23, 1927. He passed away peacefully on March 23, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Gwen Wandell Wilson, and 2 of his 3 children, Robert Adam Wilson III of Brentwood CA and Kathleen Anne Wilson-Carswell of Citrus Heights CA, 5 grandchildren, 2 step grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren. He will be interred where his son, Glenn Liston Wilson, Sr. is also interred at The Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in Igo, CA. Those wishing to make donations in memory of Bob may do so to: Glenn L Wilson, Sr - Seawolf, Post 746, The American Legion, 3297 Chestnut St., Cottonwood, CA 96022. For more information on Bob Wilson please visit the Lambert Funeral Home website.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 9, 2020