Robert "Bob" passed away peacefully at home Jan. 28, 2019, from congestive heart failure. Bob was born in Sacramento to Frank King and Ruth Davis King and attended local schools. He graduated from C.K. McClatchy High School in 1954. He later attended UC Davis and earned a masters degree in art (sculpture) from CSU Sacramento. Bob enjoyed riding motorcycles, drinking coffee with buddies, listening to music and dancing, and most of all, deep-sea fishing. Bob is survived by his brothers, David King (Melani) of Point Richmond, and Dennis King (Lynette), of San Jose, nieces Sydney Hollon-King, Whitney Hedges, Susan Castaneda, and nephew Steven King; his former wives Kathryn King and Paula DaPrato, stepchildren Tish and Ethan, and his sweetheart Shelley Campbell. Bob worked at the King farm in Clarksburg and the King Ranch in Woodland, both famous for lettuce, asparagus, and brightly-printed labels. He also worked at Sacramento Valley Tractor, Flax Art Supply and eventually retired from teaching art at Sacramento High School. Bob was social, opinionated (it runs in the family), and was often described as being grouchy or cranky, but he had a heart of gold and went out of his way to help friends and even strangers. A memorial service is tentatively scheduled for May 18 at Dillon Beach, CA.

