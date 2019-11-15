Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Allan Mitchell. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Allan Mitchell passed away on October 23, 2019 in Washington state. He has been a resident of Anatolia, Rancho Cordova, since 2009. Allan was born in Tacoma, Washington on July 15, 1946. He was 73 years old upon his death. For 36 years, he served our country as a Merchant Marine working for the Military Sealift Command (MSC). Many of his tours of service took him to far away ports in the North and South Pacific, Bay of Bengal, Indian Ocean, Arabian Peninsula, and the Persian Gulf. Allan's favorite tour was on the U.S.N.S. Arnold. Allan supervised the ship's engine room staff, and oversaw the entire operational functions on steam and diesel ships. Allan attained the rank of Second Assistant Engineer. He received many awards. The Secretary of the Navy bestowed a Meritorious Unit Commendation on Allan and other MSC personnel for their successful wartime operations Noble Eagle, Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom. Allan received other civilian awards for the Vietnam War. Recently Allan received the distinguished United States Merchant Marine Medal. Allan's family members include his brother, Milton Mitchell, sister-in-law Jennifer Mitchell, aunt Marjorie Stevens and several cousins. His parents, Virginia and George Mitchell predeceased Allan. His funeral services will be private with burial at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Citrus Heights. Donations may be made in Allan's name to the American Diabetics Association (ABA). Online condolences can be left at

