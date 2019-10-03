Beloved husband of Ricci, father of Bergen and Roland, and grandfather of Griffin, Morgan, Alaina, and Bryn. Dedicated Pediatric Cardiologist for over 50 years and avid pilot. Bob was born in Brooklyn, New York in 1941. He attended Adelphi College, U. of Cincinnati Medical School, Residency and Fellowship at Yale University. Bob married his high school sweetheart Ricci on March 10, 1963. Bob's calling in life was to be a physician, something he knew he wanted from a young age. Most of Bob's life is defined by his dedication to his patients. He had a deft touch working with children, often treating the most delicate premature babies. Bob retired from the practice of medicine in 2015 after over 50 years of care. While Bob enjoyed many hobbies over his lifetime, he was most passionate about flying Mooney airplanes. Bob became a certified flight instructor, frequent author for the Mooney Aircraft Pilots Association, recent author for Plane & Pilot, and national public speaker on issues of health and flying. We love you and you will be deeply missed. The world was a better place with you in it. Services will be held at Home of Peace on October 4th at 11:00 a.m.

