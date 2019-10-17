Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Anthony Fugina. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Anthony Fugina (Bob), 88 of Sacramento passed peacefully at home on 10-13-19 from Pulmonary Fibrosis. Born 7-18-31 in San Francisco, Bob's family moved to Sacramento when he was 9. He joined the Navy and served in combat during the Korean Conflict. Bob was employed by the State of California and rose through the ranks from a clerk to several Deputy Director positions. Employed for 60 years, he retired at age 84. A diehard SF Giants fan, his greatest joy was going to games with family and friends. He was an avid collector and proudly displayed thousands of sports and historical items of interest. He loved to garden and spend time with his many Dachshund's. He was known for his outgoing personality and crazy stories. He always enjoyed talking and joking with anyone and everyone. Interestingly, Bob had a true connection with his mother (Donna) in both life and death. He was born exactly 25 years after his mother as they shared the same birthday (7-18). She passed when she was 88 on 10-13-94. He passed exactly 25 years later when he was 88 on the same day, 10-13-19. Preceded in death by his brothers Matt and Donald and his son Mike Fugina. Survived by Jean, his beloved bride of 63 years, daughters, Janet (Tyler) Rose of Santa Monica, Lynne (Scott) Bailey of Folsom, grandchildren Tom Larimer (Bri), Brian (Jennipher) Fugina, Kelsey Rose (Joe), Kyle Bailey, Connor Rose (Megan), Jenna (Jonny) Bergstedt, and Sam Bailey. Great Grandchildren, Sean, Rhylee, Devin and Victoria. Sister Diana Fugina and many nieces and nephews. At his side for his final hours was his loyal dog Joey. Bob said that Joey told him in lieu of flowers donations could be made to the SPCA.

Robert Anthony Fugina (Bob), 88 of Sacramento passed peacefully at home on 10-13-19 from Pulmonary Fibrosis. Born 7-18-31 in San Francisco, Bob's family moved to Sacramento when he was 9. He joined the Navy and served in combat during the Korean Conflict. Bob was employed by the State of California and rose through the ranks from a clerk to several Deputy Director positions. Employed for 60 years, he retired at age 84. A diehard SF Giants fan, his greatest joy was going to games with family and friends. He was an avid collector and proudly displayed thousands of sports and historical items of interest. He loved to garden and spend time with his many Dachshund's. He was known for his outgoing personality and crazy stories. He always enjoyed talking and joking with anyone and everyone. Interestingly, Bob had a true connection with his mother (Donna) in both life and death. He was born exactly 25 years after his mother as they shared the same birthday (7-18). She passed when she was 88 on 10-13-94. He passed exactly 25 years later when he was 88 on the same day, 10-13-19. Preceded in death by his brothers Matt and Donald and his son Mike Fugina. Survived by Jean, his beloved bride of 63 years, daughters, Janet (Tyler) Rose of Santa Monica, Lynne (Scott) Bailey of Folsom, grandchildren Tom Larimer (Bri), Brian (Jennipher) Fugina, Kelsey Rose (Joe), Kyle Bailey, Connor Rose (Megan), Jenna (Jonny) Bergstedt, and Sam Bailey. Great Grandchildren, Sean, Rhylee, Devin and Victoria. Sister Diana Fugina and many nieces and nephews. At his side for his final hours was his loyal dog Joey. Bob said that Joey told him in lieu of flowers donations could be made to the SPCA. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close