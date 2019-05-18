Arruda, Robert "Bob" 76 years of age passed away with his family by his side on May 12, 2019. Bob was born on January 1, 1943 in Oakland, CA. survived by his wife of 54 years, Shirley, sons Rich (Cheryl), Randy (Sherri), grandsons, Reid and Ryan Arruda. Brother, Rich, niece, Renee Arruda, and nephew Bobby Arruda. Bob loved following his sons and grandsons to football and baseball games. He was an avid hunter and especially enjoyed spending time duck hunting with his grandson. He was a hardworking man who loved to joke and tease and was always willing to help friends and family when asked. Memorial Services will be held, May 22, 2019 at East Lawn, Elk Grove Mortuary, 9189 E. Stockton Blvd, Elk Grove, 95624, at 2:00 pm. Reception to follow at Elk Grove Park Pavilion, 9950 Elk Grove Road at 3:00 pm. Memorial gifts may be made to Ducks Unlimited or the .

