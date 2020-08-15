Robert Austin Miller, known to friends and family as Bob, was born in Detroit, Michigan on July 30, 1942. He passed away August 3, 2020 at home, in Sacramento, CA, with his wife, Gail, by his side. Although Bob suffered from Alzheimer's disease during his final years, for most of his life he loved learning. He graduated from La Sierra H.S. where he played saxophone in the marching band, and he earned a B.A. in Psychology at CA State University, Sacramento. After being awarded the National Science Foundation Fellowship, he attended graduate school at UC Santa Barbara, studying Experimental Psychology. Un-enamoured with "running rats" as he called it, in grad school, Bob left the program and was quickly drafted into the U.S. Army for 2 years during the Vietnam War. Poor vision and a sharp mind protected him from seeing combat. He earned his Law Degree from UC Davis School of Law with help from the GI Bill. Bob had a long and dedicated career working for the State of CA for over 31 years. First with the Department Of Employment, and then as Deputy Attorney General with the Public Welfare Law Section. Ultimately, he worked for 27 years, as an Administrative Law Attorney for the Dept. of Consumer Affairs, helping to pass legislation upholding environmental regulation, trustworthy business practices, and serving on the board of many regulatory agencies. Bob was committed to social justice, trusted in science, and believed in slow and steady progressive change. He engaged easily with those of different philosophical views and invoked common interests that sparked appeal to the greater good. Bob loved being in nature. He guided his family and friends on many beautiful trips into the Sierra mountains in CA, the rainforests of the Pacific northwest, and deserts of Southern California, Nevada, and Utah. He sought out the best tent camping and backpacking away from crowds. He taught his daughters to appreciate the natural world. He covered many miles exploring backcountry trails with his close friend, Steve Cohen. He and Gail traveled a bit to Europe, but one of his most memorable travels was to Peru and Machu Picchu with his, longtime, childhood, friend, Roger Robinson. Bob was a voracious reader and an amateur photographer. He loved capturing seasonal changes and studying dark and light. Bob had lifelong color blindness that was somewhat relieved by laser surgery and allowed him greater enjoyment of blue hues, in particular. Bob was a serious runner who completed three consecutive CA International Marathons, starting at age 60. Neighbors and friends especially remember seeing Bob on his daily runs with his dog. He enjoyed Bluegrass, Blues, and Classical music. He loved Nevada City radio station KVMR. He was particularly fond of a good Cabernet, Guinness Beer, as well as a great Scotch. He loved dark chocolate and good bread, delighted in a big salad, and took pleasure in small things like arranging bouquets of flowers from the garden, to bring in to Gail, and reading the morning paper with a cup of very strong coffee. Friends, family and co-workers knew Bob as an intellectual with a kind heart. He was an extraordinary husband, father and son. He adored his family, especially "his girls", Sarah and Juliet. Bob was close with his Finnish mom, Saima, who lived to be 100, Preceded in death by his daughter, Juliet and his younger brother, Don. Survived by his wife, Gail of 39 years, his daughter, Sarah Miller and her partner Joe Martinez, his step son, Ryan McKenna, his in-laws in Florida, Susan Marks, Bill Counts(Sherrie Zila), Lisa Kopplin, nephew Will Marks, and cousins from California to Finland, Poland and Switzerland. A Memorial/Celebration of Bob's life will be on hold, until it's safe to go out into the world, due to Covid. In the meantime, the family, kindly, invites you to light a candle in remembrance of Bob. Any memorial donations can be made to The Alzheimer's Association
. "My love, rest easy among the stars."