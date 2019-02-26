Robert Bonini, age 91, passed away on Sunday, February 17th in Sacramento. Bob, born January 29, 1928, is survived by his wife of 62 years, Elizabeth Bonini, children Kathy Neiger, Ron Bonini, Sharon Bittle, Jeanette Gallo, Michelle Pratt and grandchildren Christy, Steven, Marissa, Kayla and Andrew. He grew up in Sacramento and was a graduate of Sacramento High School. He was an employee of the State Printing Plant for 28 years. Friends are invited to the Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, February 27 at 11:00 in the chapel at St. Mary's Cemetery and Funeral Center in Sacramento.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 26, 2019