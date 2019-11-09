Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Bruce Meyers. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

To hear him tell it, Dr. Robert Bruce Meyers lived a long and lucky life. He pondered the length of his life pretty much daily, after surviving his wife Martha and all of his siblings. He passed quickly and rather unexpectedly on September 9, 2019, with no lingering illness or pronounced medical issue other than 93 years of living and hitting his own expiration date. Bob was born on May 5, 1926 in Haxtun, Colorado. His family moved to Modesto, CA when he was a child, where he attended grade school and high school. Immediately after graduation from high school he was drafted into the army to fight in WWII. He served in the Pacific Theater in the Philippines where he was wounded and received the Purple Heart. He was part of the occupying troops in Japan after the war had been won. After the war, his mother enrolled him in Modesto Junior College immediately to keep him out of mischief. He went on to enter veterinary school at Colorado State University in Fort Collins. On September 8, 1951, he married the love of his life, Martha Ghormley, who moved with him to Fort Collins to finish veterinary school. They promptly started a family and lived in Newman CA, Stockton CA, and Modesto CA before settling in Sacramento. Bob co-owned the Sacramento Animal Hospital in east Sacramento from 1961 to 1985 with his brother Fred Meyers. Many people and their pets in the community knew him as their veterinarian. In 1987, Bob and Martha moved to Gold River, CA where they enjoyed retirement, and cultivated many friendships with great neighbors. Bob will be best remembered for his great sense of humor and amusement, his warm and welcoming smile, and his devotion to family, closely followed by his undying loyalty to the SF 49ers and the SF Giants. He was predeceased by his wife of 62 years, Martha Meyers; his parents Luther D. Meyers and Margaret Meyers; siblings Fred Meyers, Mary Codoni, and David Meyers; and his son Bruce Meyers's partner Carol Smith. Bob and Martha managed to launch four children into adulthood, and he is survived by them all: Linda Meyers (Randall Frizzell) of Nevada City CA; Liz Meyers (Steven Jones) of Nevada City CA; Bruce Meyers of Sacramento CA; and Robert Meyers (Racine) of Carmichael CA. He is also survived by four grandchildren: Lanie Bruce of Crockett CA; Camille Tintle (Andrew) of Rocklin CA; Branson Meyers and Carly Meyers, both of Carmichael CA; and one great grandchild, Zoe Bruce. He is survived by multiple nieces and nephews as well. There will be a private memorial service for family only.

