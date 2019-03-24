Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Bryon Porta. View Sign

Robert Byron Porta, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, born on June 16, 1943 in Tennessee, passed away at age 75 on February 20, 2019 in Sacramento, California. Robert attended California State University, Sacramento, where he earned his Bachelor of Arts degree and discovered, much to his surprise, the joy of Chaucer and a love for learning. He was a Contractor in the Sacramento area, where he earned a reputation for precision and an excellent eye for design. As a young man, Robert served his country overseas in the Navy. He is survived by his son, Jeff Beck; daughter, Patricia Karlin; sister, Joan Warnshuis; grandchildren, Cameron Beck, Mitchell Karlin, and Erica Karlin; nieces, Jill Chow and Jennifer Meagher; and nephew, Jon Prescott. For 41 years he was a loyal and devoted friend of Bill W. A graveside service on will be held on Thursday, April 4 at 11:00am at El Reno City Cemetery, El Reno, Oklahoma. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to (

Robert Byron Porta, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, born on June 16, 1943 in Tennessee, passed away at age 75 on February 20, 2019 in Sacramento, California. Robert attended California State University, Sacramento, where he earned his Bachelor of Arts degree and discovered, much to his surprise, the joy of Chaucer and a love for learning. He was a Contractor in the Sacramento area, where he earned a reputation for precision and an excellent eye for design. As a young man, Robert served his country overseas in the Navy. He is survived by his son, Jeff Beck; daughter, Patricia Karlin; sister, Joan Warnshuis; grandchildren, Cameron Beck, Mitchell Karlin, and Erica Karlin; nieces, Jill Chow and Jennifer Meagher; and nephew, Jon Prescott. For 41 years he was a loyal and devoted friend of Bill W. A graveside service on will be held on Thursday, April 4 at 11:00am at El Reno City Cemetery, El Reno, Oklahoma. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to ( https://www.alz.org/ Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.