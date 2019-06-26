Born on March 12, 1937 in the Bronx, New York. Bob peacefully passed away at his home on June 14, 2019.He was 82. He was in the Air Force, the Reserves and retired from Pacific Bell after 30 years. Bob enjoyed camping with his family and friends and was an avid baseball fan. Preceded in death by his loving wife Ele of 47 years and survived by his 3 children: Vickie, Bob and Kelly. A memorial service will be held at Mount Vernon June 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Friends and family are welcome. To share memories go to: www.mountvernonmemorial.com
Published in The Sacramento Bee on June 26, 2019