Robert C Hall, 96, passed from age related heart failure December 19, 2019 at his home in Sacramento. He was interned at East Lawn Memorial Park with his beloved wife of 61 years, Dorothy, and his youngest daughter, Lisa, at a private family service held December 28th. Bob was born August 28, 1923 in Morenci, AZ to English immigrants, Albert & May Hall, who had immigrated with their oldest son, Ed, & Albert's parents, to work at the Phelps Dodge Copper Mine & Smelter. Ironically, they were originally scheduled to arrive in America on the 'Titanic', but rescheduled to an earlier arrival on the 'Carmania' due to May's pregnancy with their second child, Edna, born in America April of 1912. Bob grew up in the Morenci, Clifton, & Ajo area of Arizona where he graduated from Clifton H. S. in 1941. That summer he took a job at Mare Island, Vallejo, CA while living with his brother & sister-in-law, but his mother had other plans for him. She enrolled him in the University of Arizona & insisted he attend! It was a life changing decision for him. He was the first in his family to graduate from college proudly with a civil engineering degree, becoming a life-long 'Wildcats' fan & supporter, culminating in his induction into their Engineering Hall of Fame in 2017. Bob was in the ROTC -' Cavalry Service ' at the university until January 1943 when he enlisted in the Army. He served as a 1st Lt, 'Mechanized Unit' until June 1946, when he returned to school, graduating in 1949. After graduation, he moved with his wife & son to Sacramento where he started his life long career in civil engineering. His first employment was at the CA Dept of Water Resources; then A. Teichert & Son, Inc; & finally he joined Joseph E. Spink as an engineer in 1957, becoming a partner in 1958. Bob retired from Spink Corp in 1992, holding professional engineering licenses in California, Nevada, Michigan, & Arizona. Bob was active in both engineering & civic organizations throughout his life, including the ASCE; Western Assoc of Engineer & Land Surveyors; & the statewide association of California Council of Civil Engineers & Land Surveyors. He was president of WAELS and CCCE&Ls. He and his wife, Dori, traveled extensively throughout the US and the world visiting fellow engineers on behalf of his associations. He was a member of Downtown Rotary since 1962; The Salvation Army Advisory Board of Directors since 1988; and Eskaton Foundation Board of Directors. In 2008, the Robert C Hall Endowment was established at Sacramento State University by a distinguished alum, Sia Nemat-Nasser, because of his unconditional support of young engineers. Sia had been a recipient of that support 40 years earlier. Additionally, he found time to golf, travel, fish, hunt pheasant, enjoy Oakland A's games, and 'putter' around his garage & home in Mendocino. In his later years, he enjoyed the companionship of long time family friend, Nonnie Powell. Bob is survived by his son, Bob Hall (Emily), daughters Melinda Poppler & Eileen Jaffe; grandchildren, Adam, Andrew (Jennifer), Erin, Chowning, Sarah, & Ethan; and great grandchildren Zelda, Georgeanna, & Franklin. He is preceded in death by his wife, Dori, his daughter, Lisa, his son-in-law, Rob Jaffe, his great granddaughter, Ruby, and his nephew, Dr William Hendrix. Memorials may be made in Bob's honor to The Salvation Army at 2550 Alhambra Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95817.

