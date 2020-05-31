Robert "Bob" Cline born May 6, 1933 passed away peacefully on May 15, 2020 of natural causes. When a person leaves this world, the hope is that they were able to make a difference during the time they were given on earth. Bob, Dad, Grandpa and Great Grandpa made a significant mark on his part of the world, making a difference in the lives of many. Bob was born and raised in San Francisco, along with brother John and his sister Janet. He attended Town School in San Francisco, Webb School in Southern California, Pomona College and eventually graduated from Cal Berkeley, later earning his MBA from Cal. Go Bears! Bob and family spent many summers at Lake Tahoe at the family cabin where he loved to fish in the backcountry or for mackinaw on the Lake. He passed on his love of fishing to his children and grandchildren. Dad took many kids to the backcountry usually in his 1943 Jeep, that was also driven through the Rubicon on the Jeeper's Jamboree many times. Bob served in the Army from 1955-1957 and worked in the aerospace industry and later started his own accounting firm, but politics got into his blood early, losing a couple very close races for Congress as a mere 31 and 33 year old. A lifelong conservative Republican, he served on the Jr. College Board of Trustees, the State Assembly and later in a 30+ year career as a lobbyist. Bob proudly displayed pictures taken with each Republican president and governor since Eisenhower. He was a lifelong tax fighter, walked precincts with Howard Jarvis and was part of a great group of legislators that supported Prop 13 and fought taxes throughout his life. (Thank you still!!). His days in the legislature were different than today. Politics was hard fought but civil and he said that both sides of the aisle could work together, often meeting at Frank Fats or other Sacramento watering holes to hammer out agreements. Bob was an avid duck hunter and waterfowl lover. He hunted ducks at the Colusa Shooting Club for 40 years, following his dad and has passed on his passion to Bruce and grandchildren. He helped set up the Butte Sink Association and was a lifelong member of the California Waterfowl Association and Ducks Unlimited. He was recently inducted in the California Waterfowl Hall of Fame. Bob loved grandchildren Garrett, Chelsea, Rob, Emily, Aoibheann, Kelsey, Hannah and Chase and son Bruce and daughter Caren. He was blessed with two great grandchildren Hazel and Lukas with another one on the way and was loved by Rob and Amber Miller and daughter Daphne. Dad remained sharp to the end, could school most in historical events and was the family historian. A lover of limericks and jokes that would not pass the political muster test today. As he grew older, Bob needed more help, always expressed his appreciation to his family and was well cared for by the staff at Ponte Palmero. A life well lived.



