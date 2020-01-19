Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Clyde Nosler. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Clyde Nosler's life on earth ended November 23, 2019. His Faith provided assurance that he was on his way to the room reserved for him "In His Father's House". Robert(Bob) was born in Berkley, CA to Dorothy Reddick Nosler and Robert Nosler, February 19, 1939. He grew up there, and in Concord, CA. Bob's father died in an auto accident when Bob was only 2 years old, so he and Dorothy lived with her parents until her remarriage when he was 10. Bob graduated from Pleasant Hill High School in 1957, then served in the US Army where he was selected to attend the Army Language Skills School in Monterey, CA. His active service then took him to Turkey with contacts in Romania and Hungary. He remained intensely interested in those cultures and traditional languages. Bob later shared with friends that often his "R & R" consisted of bicycling to Santa Cruz, CA. This was an investment that eventually enabled him to plan programs for single adults attending Fremont Presbyterian Church's All Church Conference at Mission Springs near Santa Cruz. Back in civilian life, Bob worked his way through a degree at San Jose State and began his 40 year career as an elementary school teacher, spending 31 of those years teaching 6th grade at Golden Empire Elementary School. Bob was a devoted and imaginative teacher for his "kiddos", often bringing guest readers and representatives of various professions into his classroom. In 1975 Bob adopted a 9-year old boy, Ron, whom he had been fostering. While raising him to adulthood, Bob often helped some of Ron's young friends. One of those friends, Dan Rose, states that for him, Bob had been "all things a father could be". Tragically, in his early 20's, Ron took his own life, creating immeasurable pain and loss for his father. As Bob understood his God's will for his life, it was to serve and he followed this in many, many ways. He became a Stephen Minister, sang in two church choirs, and was ordained a Deacon at Fremont Presbyterian Church in Sacramento. Bob regularly served meals each month at Loaves and Fishes, self-styling himself "Zucchini Man"; also, for many years, Bob was a tutor for the Sacramento Literacy Council. Bob's interests were myriad both before and after his retirement from public school teaching in 2009. He was a member of the Partnership Team for Earl Warren Elementary School, a tutor at his former school, a member of the Health Ministry Team at Fremont, and a long-time treasurer for the teachers' union. Bob was always an aficionado of all things "automobile", so in retirement he happily became a docent at the Towe Car Museum in Sacramento. Also, after retirement he fulfilled long held desires to travel to specific countries in Europe and to participate in pilgrimages to the Isle of Iona and all of the UK. Bob Nosler is survived by his half-brothers, Don (Fran and children, Candace, Elizabeth, Jennifer, Ryan) and Jack Imwalle; first cousins, Mary Buehler (Paul), Tom Holcomb (Sheila), Shirley Paris; foster son, Dan Rose, (children, Joshua, Samantha, Taylor, Emily) and many caring friends. A memorial service will be in Christ Chapel at Fremont Presbyterian Church, Sacramento, CA, January 25, at 10:30 AM. Memorial gifts may be sent to the American Diabetes Association or Sierra Vista Community Church in Sacramento, CA.

