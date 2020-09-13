Robert Collier, a long time resident of Fair Oaks, passed away on September 5, 2020 at the age of 78. Survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Pat and 3 sons, Richard (Judi), Brian and Kevin and 3 granddaughters, Natalie, Emilee and Kylee. Preceded in death by son David. Robert was a devoted father to his 4 boys and a loving grandfather. Sometimes as a coach but always as their #1 fan he never missing a sporting event, school activity or anything his kids or grandkids were participating in. Robert was a devout Catholic and was extremely active at Divine Savior Catholic Church, especially St. Vincent de Paul, usher at 11:30 Mass, money counter and the annual Crab Feed fundraiser. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. A Memorial service will be held Monday, September 21, 2020 at 9:00am. Friends and family are encouraged to attend via live- stream at the Facebook page of Divine Savior Catholic Church in Orangevale using this link https://www.facebook.com/divinesaviororangevale
. Donations can be made in Robert's honor to Divine Savior Catholic Church Online condolences can be made at PriceFuneralChapel.com
.