Robert Cruz Samaniego
1949 - 2020
May 3, 1949 - October 17, 2020
Elk Grove, California - Robert (Bob) was the 10th child born to Jesus R. & Carlota Gil Samaniego. He is survived by his wife Marjorie, three children: Chris (April), Laura (Joshua) and Jessica (Deana), the children's mother, Dianna, 6 grandchildren & two great grandchildren.
He graduated from Sacramento High School & California State University Sacramento, earning a Bachelor's Degree in Criminal Justice. He pursued a career in law enforcement where he became a Sheriff's Deputy.
Bob loved and served time in the US Army (South Korea during the Vietnam War), the California National Guard with the 270th MP Company, and US Army Reserves where he held the rank of Sergeant Major. He dedicated 39 years to serving our Country. In 1991 his National Guard unit was called into active duty and deployed to the Middle East during Desert Storm. After his tour he returned home to a Hero's Welcome.
After retirement, Bob joined the Benevolent & Protective Order of Elks Lodge in Elk Grove having served as the 1st Mexican-American to hold both Vice President & District Deputy Grand Exalted Ruler. Bob also was heavily active with the Veteran Affairs & Veteran services, and a life member of the American Legion. He was a firm believer in the philosophy that no one should be left behind, and he lived those words everyday. He was loved and respected by all who had the privilege of working with him.
A service is pending. Bob will be interred at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Elk Grove Elks Lodge #2577 for ENF, with a notation 'for Veterans'.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Herberger's Elk Grove Funeral Chapel - Elk Grove
9101 Elk Grove Boulevard
Elk Grove, CA 95624
(916) 686-1888
