Robert D. Hughes

Obituary
Pastor Robert D Hughes, 91, was called home to the Lord on February 16, 2020. He was born in Robinson, Kansas on July 2, 1928 and lived in California for the past 52 yrs. Pastor Bob is survived by his wife of 70 yrs Arlene Hughes, children Phil Hughes, Paul Hughes, Charlene Malouf and Rachel Pinney. Private services were held with a burial at Mount Vernon Memorial Park. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Global Giving c/o Global Partners, P.O. Box 50434, Indianapolis, IN 46250, online at [email protected] or the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601, online at .
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 18, 2020
