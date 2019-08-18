Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Donald Kubiak. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Donald Kubiak, a long term resident of Davis, passed away August 6, 2019 at the Revere Court Memory Care Facility, after a 5 year battle with Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease. Bob and his wife of 58 years, Melissa Walker Kubiak, made their home in Davis for nearly 40 years. Bob is survived by his wife, Melissa, daughter Marian (Dan Walker), son Jeff (Piper Andersen), grandchildren Jessica, Kelsey, Keeley and Braden. A special thank you to the staff at Revere Court and especially to our Angel, Pamela Hernandez, for her amazing love and care given during Bob's last months. A celebration of life will be held at Stonegate Country Club in Davis, on Sunday, August 18, from 2pm-5pm. This will be an Aloha casual event with light refreshments served. A funeral service will be held at Calvary Lutheran Church in Rio Linda, on Monday, August 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Northern California : Sacramento Office 1455 Response Road, Suite 190 Sacramento, CA 95815 Phone: 916.930.9080

Robert Donald Kubiak, a long term resident of Davis, passed away August 6, 2019 at the Revere Court Memory Care Facility, after a 5 year battle with Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease. Bob and his wife of 58 years, Melissa Walker Kubiak, made their home in Davis for nearly 40 years. Bob is survived by his wife, Melissa, daughter Marian (Dan Walker), son Jeff (Piper Andersen), grandchildren Jessica, Kelsey, Keeley and Braden. A special thank you to the staff at Revere Court and especially to our Angel, Pamela Hernandez, for her amazing love and care given during Bob's last months. A celebration of life will be held at Stonegate Country Club in Davis, on Sunday, August 18, from 2pm-5pm. This will be an Aloha casual event with light refreshments served. A funeral service will be held at Calvary Lutheran Church in Rio Linda, on Monday, August 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Northern California : Sacramento Office 1455 Response Road, Suite 190 Sacramento, CA 95815 Phone: 916.930.9080 Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.