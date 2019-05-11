Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Douglas "Bob" Graham Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robert (Bob) Douglas Graham, Jr.passed at his Sacramento home on April 23, 2019 due to illness. Bob was born January 19, 1942 in Sacramento, California. He grew up in the farming community of Courtland, California in the Sacramento Delta. Bob lived in Sacramento his entire adult life and worked as a farmer for many years on his family farm in Courtland. He was known for his exceptional Bartlett pears and for a variety of other crops including tomatoes, corn, wheat, safflower, and sugar beets. He was a hobbyist and collector throughout his life with a wide range of interests. He played the Scottish Highland bagpipes for many years with his sons and enjoyed trying his hand at a variety of other instruments including the Northumberland smallpipes, mandolin, ukulele, guitar, and penny whistle. He was a 5th generation Californian and loved California history with a special interest in John C. Fremont and Fremont's time exploring and establishing California before and during early statehood. Bob's self-published book on Fremont is used today by the California State Park service to educate students visiting many parks. He loved his family and sharing his many stories and experiences gathered over the years. Bob loved the outdoors and enjoyed spending time in his garden, traveling to the Sierras, and visiting the California coast including Point Reyes Station and Inverness. Bob is survived by his wife Jane whom he knew since early childhood and to whom he was married for 54 years; sons Robert and William and daughter Clara; William's wife Susan; grandchildren William and Margaret; niece Amy Rucker and her family and nephew John Gilmore, cousins Kathie Hutchinson and Marilyn Lawson; and friends developed over many years. He is preceded in death by his parents, Barbara and Robert; sister Mary Gilmore; step-father Wayne O'Neill; and grandparents Marie and Edward Pickett and Florence and Russell Graham. According to Bob's wishes, no services are planned. He will be interred in a private ceremony at East Lawn Memorial Park & East Sacramento Mortuary. Contributions in memory of Bob may be made to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, 7750 College Town Dr., #210, Sacramento, CA 95826, or .

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.