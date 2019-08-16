Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Douglas Irwin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robert (Bob) was born 4-10-26 in Sacramento, he lived most of his life here. Passing away in Granite Bay after moving in his 80's to the house of his dreams. A home fit for a king and queen, which is exactly how he treated our mom Helen Lynette (Letty). They first met at California junior High when they were thirteen years old. He adored her the moment he saw her! His family was the most important thing in his life. A self made man, he was one of the few who could say he truly loved his work ( as a commercial engineer). Working till his mid 70's. His job took him all over California even ending up in Idaho for a couple years where he was project manager for the Dworshak Dam. His biggest joy was getting his family together at the vacation home in Santa Cruz or traveling to Europe. He was a man's man. The last of an era! Finally slowing down after losing the love of his life 3 years ago. They were wonderful together! After catching pneumonia in April he was never able to recover. Staying in his castle until the last couple days. Went to be with (mom) on 6-29-19. Proceeded in death by his parents; Father (Sheridan), mother (Doris), brother (Jack) and wife (Letty). Survived by his four children: Branden (Joan), Blair, Garth (Bo) and daughter Blake (Jon). and six grandchildren: Derek (Robin), Morgan, Sherid (Dianna), Logan (Candace) Justin, and Kyri and five great grandchildren. Service will be August 24th. For further information please e-mail unique_

