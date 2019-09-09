"Cacto" Bob of the Sacramento area died at home in peace on Wed., August 28th in Shingle Springs after a brief struggle with cancer. Bob was born in Inglewood, Calif. On Sept. 4th, 1934, the beloved son of Robert and Bernice Stafford and dearest brother of Ron Stafford both of Elk Grove. The father and sons of "Bob Stafford Plumbing" were well known in the Elk Grove and larger Sacramento area for 3 generations. He served in the Navy during the Korean war, raced dragsters built by Stafford and sons up and down California during the '60's, started several companies and eventually taught himself to design plumbing schematics for many high-rise towers in downtown Sacramento before retiring. Bob is survived by his brother Ronald, sister-in-law Pat, five children Keri (Moore), Cynthia )Winter), Connie Stafford, Bob Stafford and Sandra (Bhooher), and his former wife Linda (Emerson), grandchildren Samantha, Connor, Austin, with a great-grandchild on the way. Bob was passionate about two things: his love for his family and his relationship with Jesus. Once his faith took root he looked forward to the day he would meet his savior. We are happy to know he's where he wanted to be.

