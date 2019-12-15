Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert E. Long. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On November 7, 2019 Robert (Bob) E. Long, passed away from the rapid and ravaging effects of Pancreatic Cancer. Bob was born July 19, 1938 and grew up in Clinton, Iowa. He graduated from Clinton High School and went on to receive his B.A. in History at the University of Iowa in 1960. He was awarded a Woodrow Wilson Fellowship for graduate school at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, where he received his PhD in History in 1969. His field of special interest and focus was 20th Century US History. Bob moved to California and to California State University in Sacramento in 1965 where he was a Professor of History until he retired from full time teaching June 2000. Bob was one of the Department's experts in 20th Century US History. His courses focused on Political History as it reflected societal, economic and cultural challenges including rapid population growth, the Great Depression, two world wars, and disruptive social movements. His commitment to these challenges sparked innovation, and the creation of courses which examined the effects of these times in history. In addition, he created departmental courses on Historical Perspectives of the Watergate Crises, and History of the Vietnam War. His class on the Vietnam War attracted many veterans of the war who respected his work. He also created a US History class for foreign students and was one of the faculty leaders who developed the first Black History class and emphasis at CSUS. Bob was also active in the department. He served as Co-Coordinator of the US Division. Notable in his contributions was volunteering to teach for the Folsom Prison Academic Program for inmates. Throughout his life, Bob read voraciously to keep up with the flood of materials in US Political History in his area and current events. Desks at home and his office were heaped with books and journals. Students and colleagues, as well as friends and family, could count on him to help them understand the latest issues, analyses and historical disputes. He was an avid movie fan who loved the classics as well as The Three Stooges and The Simpsons. He could dissect and explain the plotline of almost any movie just as well as he could a historical event. A lover of slapstick, he had a quick wit, and a keen sense of humor that was always good-natured. He also had a lifetime love of music and was, in the minds of his family a world-class whistler, especially in the car. All who knew him experienced him as thoughtful, intelligent, articulate, well educated, good-humored, civic minded and above all a compassionate and good man. A colleague once characterized him and his Mid-Western values as "salt of the earth." Bob was preceded in death by both his parents: Theodore and Louella Brown Long, brothers Gene and James, sister Cecelia, nephew Richard and niece Loualis. He is survived by Myra his wife of 51 years, daughter Miranda (Don), sons Alexander (Jennifer), and Christopher (Wanda), twelve grandchildren: Joseph, Marissa, Samuel, Sophia Long; Bobby, Nate, Zachary Lemmon; Charlotte, Joshua, and Katie Long; and Rachel Johnson (Ryan) step-granddaughter; three great-grandchildren; Theodore, Franklin, and Morris Long, one niece Deborah Elvira; and two nephews, Ernest and Theodore James Long. Bob was the embodiment of a "life well lived," a man truly loved and respected. He is sorely missed, and will never be forgotten, by all who knew and loved him. In lieu of flowers the family has asked that a donation be made to pancreatic cancer research or a . "The Best" Husband, Dad and Poppy, Generous and Selfless with his Time and Love, an Educator of Minds and Nurturer of Spirits, a Brilliant Man with a Beautiful Soul

