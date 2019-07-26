Robert was born on April 11, 1961 in Sacramento, CA. He passed away after a short but courageous battle with metastatic colon cancer on July 7, 2019. He was surrounded by his loving family and friends. He is survived by his mother Cora Martinez, loving wife Angie Martinez, sons John Martinez and Bradley Martinez, and a host of other family and friends. He worked for the California Dept. of Water Resources for 30 years before retiring in December 2018. There will be a celebration of life on July 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Sacramento Memorial Lawn, 6100 Stockton Blvd., Sacramento, CA. A reception is to follow at the Eagles Lodge #9, 4401 Fruitridge Rd, Sacramento, CA. Donations can be made to the following link: https://fundraise.ccalliance.org/blue-star-tributes/RobertMartinez
Published in The Sacramento Bee on July 26, 2019