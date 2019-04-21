Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert E. Morris. View Sign

Bob was born June 18, 1924 in Pocahantas, Arkansas to James Thomas and Ruth Sago Morris. After relocating to Missouri, the family, then, moved to Stockton, where they settled for good. Like many of the Greatest Generation, he proudly served his country in World War II as a Navy corpsman in the South Pacific. His ship, the Bountiful, cared for the wounded during the Battle of Okinawa. Following the war, Bob returned to Stockton, where he began what became a 35 yr. career in banking. He, also, met and married the love of his life, Maryon, in 1949. Bob enjoyed life, family and friends. He played as hard as he worked, including tennis, golf, backpacking, and fishing, among his many activities. Traveling with Maryon took them to many destinations. Visits to Phoenix gave him time to spend with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was also a resident of Eskaton Village in Carmichael and counted many friends among his neighbors. Many will remember Bob for his great smile, quick wit and positive attitude. Bob is preceded in death by his wife, Maryon and siblings, Harold and Sally. He is survived by siblings Ray (Zandra) and Johnny (Elaine), as well as son Robert (Christine), daughter Chrissie (Pat), grandchildren Tahla (Nathan), Kate (Ian), AJ, Rob (Riki) and great grandchildren Mason, Julian, Taylor, Reagan, and Ravella. The family would like to acknowledge the wonderful care and assistance from the staff of Sutter Hospice, particularly, his hospice nurse/angel, Veronica, as well as Volunteer Annie, Chaplain Dale, Social Worker Yeng, and Home Health Aide Loy. They would also like to offer a special acknowledgement to his caregiver from Honor, Katrina. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Sutter Hospice, Attn: Gift Processing, P.O. Box 160045, Sacramento, CA 95816. All are welcome to join us at a funeral service to be held at Divine Savior Catholic Church, 9079 Greenback Ln., Orangevale, CA at 9:30 AM, to be followed by interment at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, 5810 Midway Rd., Dixon, CA. at 11:30 AM, and a reception at the Sutter Club in Sacramento at approximately 1:00. Friends of Bob's are welcome to join us at one or more of the venues.

