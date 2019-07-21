Sacramento- Robert (Bob) Shook, of Sacramento, 91, passed peacefully on June 30, 2019. Born in Allentown, Pennsylvania, Bob was the son of Robert E. Shook and Grace Ziegler Shook. Bob grew up in Allentown and graduated from Allentown High School. After a stint in the Marine Corps, Bob married Veronica Karol and moved to the Washington D.C. area, where he worked at the Department of Agriculture as a photographer, and later for the Department of Defense, where he was both a photographic technician and a systems analyst. Bob traveled the world and worked on important projects in defense of our country. Later in his career, Bob completed systems analysis work to help improve police departments, and in the 70s moved to Sacramento, where he and Veronica started a new life. Bob loved life and his family and enjoyed traveling, good food, movies and woodworking. He was active in the Sacramento community, volunteering at clothes and food banks. He was also instrumental in developing the volunteer program at the Sacramento Police Department, and spent many hours volunteering his time in support of the Department. Bob was predeceased by Veronica, and is survived by three children: Bob Shook and his wife Jennifer, of Falmouth, Maine, Ellen McConnell and her husband Jack, of Yuma, Arizona, and Leslie Shook-Twing, and her husband Cary, of Sacramento, as well as four grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. Per his request no services will be held. In lieu of flowers a donation to a veteran-related charity would be appreciated.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on July 21, 2019