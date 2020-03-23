Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert E. Slocum. View Sign Service Information Price Funeral Chapel, Inc. 6335 Sunrise Boulevard Citrus Heights , CA 95610 (916)-725-2109 Send Flowers Obituary

His loving family sadly announces the passing of Robert (Bob) Slocum on Monday March 16, 2020 at the age of 82. He passed away peacefully at home, after bravely fighting cancer for five years, surrounded by his wife, three daughters and two granddaughters. He was born October 4, 1937 in Bangor, Michigan. Bob served 20 years as a logistics specialist for the United States Air Force. His military work continued as he spent 4 years in Saudi Arabia training the Saudi Royal Air Force and 8 years at the Sacramento Army Depot in supply chain management. After retirement, Bob kept busy as campus monitor for Del Campo High School. Bob enjoyed traveling the country in his motor home, taking cruises around the world, watching old Western movies and spending time with and spoiling his granddaughters. He was a wonderful husband, father and papa. Bob could be seen every morning sporting one of his many baseball hats and flannel shirts, visiting his local Starbucks and chatting with his neighbors. He is survived by his loving wife Mary Slocum, children Yvonne Villiard Bresolin, Karen Slocum, and Renee Day, son-in-law John and granddaughters Marisa and Morgan. He is also survived by his great nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held for Bob at a later date at PRICE FUNERAL CHAPEL (6335 Sunrise Blvd., Citrus Heights, CA; 916-725-2109). In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 23, 2020

