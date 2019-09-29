Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert E. "Bob" Sweeny Sr.. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 10:30 AM Christian Brothers High School Send Flowers Obituary

Bob Sweeny passed away September 13, 2019 at the age of 85 in Tulare, CA. Bob was born on December 28, 1933 in Tahunga, CA. Born to George F. Sweeny and Anna Mae (King) Sweeny. He graduated from Christian Brothers High School in Sacramento where he was an All-City Football Quarterback and punter. He served on the USS Taluga in the Navy during the Korean War and retired from Los Rios College District, Sacramento, in the Maintenance Department. He married MaryAnn Whalen on July 25, 1954 in Sacramento and is survived by his four children and their families. Pamela (Sweeny) Edwards & John Edwards; Lynn (Sweeny) Carran & Michael Carran; David Sweeny & Karen Sweeny; Robert Sweeny, Jr. & Aniah Sweeny, and Grand Children Melodie, Ryan, Stephanie, Alyssa, Zachary, and Vanessa. Bob enjoyed playing golf and loved to travel. He was known for his holiday decorating, baking, and making Sunday breakfasts. Bob often camped along the West Coast from San Diego to Washington, and the Sierra Mountains. He enjoyed planting roses and gardening. Bob will be remembered for his desire to help others, ability to fix anything and always having a kind word and a smile for all who met him. A celebration of life will be held at Christian Brother's high school in Sacramento Ca, on November 9th at 10:30 AM. Instead of flowers the Family would like donations to be made to the Christian Brother's Class of 52' Scholarship Fund.

Bob Sweeny passed away September 13, 2019 at the age of 85 in Tulare, CA. Bob was born on December 28, 1933 in Tahunga, CA. Born to George F. Sweeny and Anna Mae (King) Sweeny. He graduated from Christian Brothers High School in Sacramento where he was an All-City Football Quarterback and punter. He served on the USS Taluga in the Navy during the Korean War and retired from Los Rios College District, Sacramento, in the Maintenance Department. He married MaryAnn Whalen on July 25, 1954 in Sacramento and is survived by his four children and their families. Pamela (Sweeny) Edwards & John Edwards; Lynn (Sweeny) Carran & Michael Carran; David Sweeny & Karen Sweeny; Robert Sweeny, Jr. & Aniah Sweeny, and Grand Children Melodie, Ryan, Stephanie, Alyssa, Zachary, and Vanessa. Bob enjoyed playing golf and loved to travel. He was known for his holiday decorating, baking, and making Sunday breakfasts. Bob often camped along the West Coast from San Diego to Washington, and the Sierra Mountains. He enjoyed planting roses and gardening. Bob will be remembered for his desire to help others, ability to fix anything and always having a kind word and a smile for all who met him. A celebration of life will be held at Christian Brother's high school in Sacramento Ca, on November 9th at 10:30 AM. Instead of flowers the Family would like donations to be made to the Christian Brother's Class of 52' Scholarship Fund. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sept. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close