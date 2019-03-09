Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Earl "Bobby" Bednar. View Sign

It is with great sadness that the family of Robert "Bobby" Earl Bednar announces his unexpected passing, on Wednesday, March 6th 2019, at the age of 50 years. Bobby was born October 6th, 1968 and was a native to Sacramento. He attended Sacramento High School and maintained a wealth of lifelong friends. Bobby loved to ride his Harley's and was passionate about spending time with his son, family and friends at various local events. Bobby was preceded in death by his mother, Carol. He is lovingly remembered and survived by his father Ray, his siblings, Raymond, Corey, Mike and Diane, his son Robert, special relationships, and several cousins, nieces, and nephews. Funeral Services will be held at the Harry A. Nauman & Son, Land Park Funeral Chapel, at 4041 Freeport Blvd. Sacramento, CA 95822, on Saturday, March 23rd, Viewing at 10:00 a.m. and Service at 11:00 a.m. A Celebration of Life held after the service. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Harry A. Nauman & Son

