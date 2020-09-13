Former Sacramento County Executive, Robert Earl Smith, passed away on September 5, 2020 after a year-long battle with cancer. Bob, as he was known to family, friends and colleagues, was kind and good-humored with a propensity to throw himself headlong into complex pursuits such as painting, Model A restoration, ham radios and the building of two mountain cabins. Born in Fullerton, California in 1939, Bob grew up in the Southland when much of it was still rural. As a boy, he joined the 4-H Club in Azusa and developed what became a lifelong love of animals and a special fondness for dogs. Bob graduated from California Polytechnic State University with a degree in entomologya study that, years later, would provide him with ready answers to questions his grandchildren asked about insects they found in the garden he and his wife, Sally, tended with green thumbs. Perhaps improbably, entomology also launched Bob's career in County government. Bob began work in the public sector in Los Angeles County as a health inspector in East Los Angeles. On the job, he met poor families often living in squalid conditions, struggling to make it in the Golden State. In them, he recognized his own parents who had come west from Chicago with ambitions for a better life. As Bob's career flourished, he remembered the people he had met on his rounds. After 10 years with LA County, Bob moved with Sally, a nurse, and three children to Sacramento where he worked as an analyst in the Sacramento County Executive's Office. He was soon on the move again, becoming Deputy Executive Director of the Sacramento Housing and Redevelopment Agency, where he helped create affordable housing for seniors and low-income families. Throughout his life, Bob proudly recalled these efforts that contributed to developing aesthetically pleasing and affordable housing for those most in need. During his 23-year career with Sacramento County, Bob served as executive director of the Sacramento Ad-hoc Charter Commission, Local Government Reorganization Commission and the Sacramento Metropolitan Cable Television, focusing on ways to streamline the delivery of government services, as well as bring cable tv to Sacramento in the early 1980's. Bob capped his public service as Sacramento County Executive, a position he held from 1991-1995. Reviewing his tenure, the Sacramento Bee deemed him a "tough but fair leader," one who made difficult but compassionate funding decisions during a severe statewide recession. "According to many who know him," the Bee concluded, "Smith's commitment to needy peopleendured throughout his lengthy public service." In 1996, Bob retired to his and Sally's mountain retreat, many hobbies and legion of lamas. In 2005, he and Sally, returned to Sacramento to be closer to family. Bob is survived by Sally his great love of 55 years, sons Lance and Rob, daughter Sarah, six grandchildren, and his son Michael and daughter Stayce from a previous marriage. "Bob is just folks," recalled a longtime colleague. Family and friends will miss this good humored, honest, and caring straight-shooting man. In remembrance of Bob's life, the family asks that any charitable donations be made to the Sacramento County Bradshaw Animal Shelter.



