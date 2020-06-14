Robert Edmondson of Woodland, CA passed away peacefully on June 5, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Ann, his son Jim and wife Patricia, their sons Alexander and Eric, and his daughter Susan, her husband Allen Rutberg and their children Benjamin and Nathan. A memorial service is necessarily postponed due to shelter-in-place constraints. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Robert Edmondson Memorial Fund at the Woodland Presbyterian Church, 1324 Columbia Drive, Woodland, CA, 95695.



